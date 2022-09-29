Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 198,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

