Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 569 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of Markel stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,093.98. 1,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,502. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.99. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

