Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.20

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 56959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $912.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Saul Centers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $235,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.