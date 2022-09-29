Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 521 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up about 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $15,679,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Globe Life by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,203. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

