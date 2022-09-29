Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.27. 8,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,829. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

