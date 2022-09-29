Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.69. 10,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,873. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

