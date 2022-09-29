Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,821,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern Copper by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,793,000 after acquiring an additional 380,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 37,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,999. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

