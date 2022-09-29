Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

