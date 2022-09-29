Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $78.46. 83,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

