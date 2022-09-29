Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,487 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 936,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

