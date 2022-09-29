Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 341 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 50,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

