Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.9 days.

Schroders Stock Up 0.4 %

SHNWF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. Schroders has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

