Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,469. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

