Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 1,114,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,393. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.