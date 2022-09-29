Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 573,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

