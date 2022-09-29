Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 27,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

