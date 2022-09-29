Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 829,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,102 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. 29,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

