ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) & Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) Financial Contrast

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ScION Tech Growth II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, indicating that its stock price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and Baltic International USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScION Tech Growth II N/A N/A $3.39 million $0.45 22.04 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -6.00

Analyst Ratings

Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ScION Tech Growth II, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ScION Tech Growth II and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScION Tech Growth II 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of ScION Tech Growth II shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScION Tech Growth II N/A 29.07% 5.50% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45%

Summary

ScION Tech Growth II beats Baltic International USA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector. ScION Tech Growth II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

