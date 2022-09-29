Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TACGet Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $9.12 on Monday. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TransAlta (NYSE:TACGet Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -11.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 61.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

