Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TAC opened at $9.12 on Monday. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -11.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 61.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.