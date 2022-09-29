Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $9.12 on Monday. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -11.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 61.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

