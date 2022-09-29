Scotiabank Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX)

Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

