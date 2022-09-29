Scotiabank Reiterates “C$58.00” Price Target for Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.00.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$45.73 on Monday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.42.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

