Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe stock opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

