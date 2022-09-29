Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys Shares of 40,407 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

