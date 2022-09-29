Seaview Investment Managers LLC Grows Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.