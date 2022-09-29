Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.