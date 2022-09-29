Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 3.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

