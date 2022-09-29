Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 594,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

