Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 85,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,519.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,519.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.