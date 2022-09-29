Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 6,549 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

