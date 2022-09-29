Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,941 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $105.89. 162,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,099. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

