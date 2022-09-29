Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,157 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 3.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,809. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.