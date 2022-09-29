Secure Asset Management LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,090,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 115,574 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 245,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.80. 87,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.