Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $5.39 on Thursday, reaching $287.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,425. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.20. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $285.75 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

