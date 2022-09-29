Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.01. 43,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,866. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.08.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

