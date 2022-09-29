Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after buying an additional 400,598 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

