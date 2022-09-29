Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,202. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.70 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.88.

