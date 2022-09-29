Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 1,142,005 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23.

