SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SCWX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,405. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 384,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

