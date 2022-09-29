Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Announces GBX 1.45 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Down 0.2 %
STS opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of £230.10 million and a P/E ratio of 675.00. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52 week low of GBX 206.41 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($2.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.16.
About Securities Trust of Scotland
