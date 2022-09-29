Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $5.67 on Thursday, reaching $198.52. 95,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,097. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $198.79 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

