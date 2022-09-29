Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 438,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,529. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

