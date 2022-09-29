Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $180.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.