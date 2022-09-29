Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.59. 110,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.96 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.