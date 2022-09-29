Security Financial Services INC. Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.83. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.15 and a 12 month high of $152.65.

