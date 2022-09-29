Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,463. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

