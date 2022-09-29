Security Financial Services INC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,936. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.