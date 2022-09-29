Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEIGY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $345.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.

