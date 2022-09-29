Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGYGet Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEIGY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $345.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.