Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SEIGY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $345.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (SEIGY)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.