Sernova (CVE:SVA) Shares Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 121,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.59.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.