Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 7.7%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.07. 8,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,084,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

