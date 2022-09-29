Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHALY opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shangri-La Asia has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $17.69.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
